Repairs to bridge to begin after Labor Day, says TDOT

JACKSON, Tenn. — A three-year repair project is set to begin after Labor Day.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, contract crews will begin putting up signs on September 5 for a bridge repair project on SR 128 over the Pickwick Dam.

TDOT says that Jonas Brothers Construction will be replacing the existing bridge deck with a new concrete deck and bridge rail, various concrete and steel repairs, as well as removal and replacement of the lighting across the bridge.

The project costs $29 million and is estimated to be finished August 31 of 2026, TDOT says.

TDOT says a temporary signal will be put into place for temporary lane closures.

