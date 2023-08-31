Salvation Army helps kids ‘splash out of summer’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, kids had the opportunity to come together to celebrate the return of school.

The Salvation Army hosted the “Splash Outta Summer” event.







The event had fun activities for the kids, including games and a massive waterslide.

“School is often something that is stressful for kids, so we want to provide a positive experience for kids and their parents to be able to enjoy as they’re getting back into studying and homework and the schedule that school provides,” said Capt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.

Cancia says the Salvation Army holds events like these throughout the year to let people know they’re connected to a community.

