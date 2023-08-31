Work session addresses anti-litter code, police staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city officials convened for their monthly workshop session Thursday afternoon.

In preparation for the September city council meeting, Mayor Scott Conger and council members convened to review agenda items.

The meeting covered a range of topics, from police raises to enhancing the anti-litter code, and even a proposed ordinance to prohibit the use of chicken manure in farming.

The first major topic addressed was a request by Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley for a proposed budget amendment of $300,000.

According to Chief Corley, this allocation would be utilized to increase the pay for Jackson police officers.

He noted that the Jackson Police Department currently has around 30 vacant positions. The proposed raise aims to aid in retention and recruitment, while aligning Jackson officers’ compensation with that of other cities of similar size.

“That will increase our starting officer pay from $46,000 to just over $50,000 and also increase starting officer pay all the way up to that lieutenant rank, providing the opportunity to retain and recruit the best talent and replenish our police force,” Conger said.

During the meeting, a unique complaint from citizens concerning the use of chicken manure for fertilizer was discussed.

Mayor Conger mentioned that the complaints came from residents living near farms located within city limits.

These farms were using chicken manure as fertilizer, causing a foul smell that could be detected even three to five miles away.

To address this, the city proposed an ordinance to prohibit the use of chicken manure within city limits.

“We want to ensure that we’re looking after all our residents and addressing the odor issue. We conducted additional environmental studies on the impact of chicken manure on groundwater. We aim to provide an environment comfortable for residents so they’re not encountering such odors,” Conger said.

Additionally, efforts will be made to introduce a new section to the Jackson anti-litter code.

Mayor Conger says that the existing anti-litter code was quote “teethless,” and this new addition aims to make it more aggressive.

“Litter and illegal dumping are significant concerns. While we have groups dedicated to cleanups, if people aren’t being responsible and are discarding items improperly or not following guidelines for bulk waste disposal, we want to ensure cleanliness and hold individuals accountable,” Conger said.

The Jackson City Council meeting is scheduled for September 5, 2023.

