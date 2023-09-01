1 injured, 1 in custody after alleged altercation at Jackson manufacturing plant

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An incident at a Jackson manufacturing plant leaves one injured and another behind bars.











Friday morning, we were alerted that a possible altercation took place at Gerdau AmeriSteel in north Madison County, which led to an individual allegedly being ran over by a vehicle.

Photos provided by a WBBJ Tipster show multiple first responders and a medical helicopter responding to the scene.

The victim, whose current condition is unknown, was transported to a medical facility to be treated for injuries.

We reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and confirmed that a suspect is in custody in relation to the incident.

At this time, the identity of the suspect and the victim have not been confirmed by authorities.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation remains ongoing, and an update will be shared once the individual is formally charged and arraigned.

We have reached out to Gerdau for a statement and will provide an update should new information become available.

For more local crime stories, click here.