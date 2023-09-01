9 arrested amid ongoing drug investigation, says TBI

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Nine people have been arrested amid an ongoing and joint drug investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that over the last month, investigators have been targeting illicit drug activity in McKenzie, leading to the search of a home in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

Friday, law enforcement searched the home and found methamphetamine, firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, the TBI says.

Three children were also found inside, the TBI says. All were taken to safe locations.

The TBI says the search lead to the arrest of nine people who were inside the home:

Brittany N. Arrand (DOB: 6/6/93) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Child Endangerment Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $37,500

Samuel Arrand (DOB: 12/27/94) Child Endangerment Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $20,000

Ethan I. DePriest (DOB: 7/26/03) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $27,500

Wendi M. Lindley (DOB: 10/6/82) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $5,000

Cindy D. Pruitt (DOB: 9/17/69) Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $17,500

Christopher A. True (DOB: 1/4/00) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $27,500

Jacob S. Welch (DOB: 3/23/04) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $27,500

Paige D. Welch (DOB: 6/19/99) Child Endangerment Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $20,000

Dustin B. Yarbrough (DOB: 9/4/92) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $5,000



