Art Walk returns to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s the first Friday of the month so make sure you have on your best walking shoes!

First Friday Art Walk made its monthly return in downtown Jackson.







It’s an opportunity for artists to showcase their artwork.

In the Carnegie Hall, artists had tables set up in the lobby displaying their crochet work, upcycled fashion, and handmade earrings.

Lisa Davenport, the owner of Lisa Kay Artistry, talked about her handmade earring business.

“Some of them are hand painted, some of them are hand cut. So it’s a really diverse medium to work with in art. Each polymer artist is different,” Davenport said.

The next art walk will be in October and will be Monster Jamz themed.

Find more local news here.