Aspell Women’s Center opens during special ceremony

In a momentous occasion, the Aspell Women’s Center celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, marking the official opening of its doors to provide essential support and care for women battling substance abuse.

This facility, which is funded by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, aims to offer a lifeline to women seeking to break free from the clutches of addiction and embark on a journey towards recovery.

“We can do better by coming together to do something great for the community, and that is what this is all about. That is exactly what the creating home incentive is all about,” said Neru Gobin, the Director for Housing and Homeless Services.

The ribbon cutting was attended by local officials and members of the community for support.

Executive Director for Aspell Recovery, Richard Barber says that there is a stigma attached to addiction.

Barber said that they have tried to fight that for years.

Also, Barber says to see the crowd and the support that Hardin County, the government, and the State of Tennessee has lent to Aspell, he is really grateful for it and cannot wait to get started.

“I want to thank the community. So many times addiction is looked down on as a moral failure. We treat it as a disease. We give them the tools and then they work towards just to have a better life,” Barber said.

With the Aspell Women’s Center now open, the hope is that countless lives will be transformed and the cycle of addiction will be broken.

Barber thanked everyone who made the ribbon cutting a successful one.

