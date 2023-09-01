Fall Like Morning, Mostly Rain Free Weekend

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Fall lovers rejoicing today across all of West Tennessee with morning lows falling into the 50s. This morning we dropped to 54 in Jackson and the lowest temperature was Union City at 53! After some fall weather, warmer weather returns this weekend. The next several days look mostly dry but we cant rule out a few showers, especially on Friday south of Jackson. Catch your full Labor Day weekend forecast right here.

TODAY:

Things will start to warm up a bit by Friday as the winds will start to come more out of the southeast into the afternoon and evening. This will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid 80s. We cannot rule out a shower or two, especially south of Madison county but most of us will be dry on Friday. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies or partly cloudy skies are likely during the afternoon and it will be a bit warm for Friday night football but nothing like it was last week when the games had to be pushed back because of the heat.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

As of now we are not expecting rain this weekend but a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Winds will come out of the south this weekend which will keep the humidity up and could fuel some pop up shower activity, but overall confidence is that is low as of now. We will be keeping an eye on it though as the weekend progresses. The southerly winds will help warm up back up around normal with highs into the upper 80s or near 90° this three day weekend. Overnight lows will drop down to the upper 60s or low 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected this holiday weekend but there will be extended periods of sunshine as well, especially if the rain chances do not materialize.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather looks to continue into next week. Highs look to stay in the low 90s and overnight lows will drop down to the low 70s keeping us above normal most of next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and the winds look to come out of the south or southeast until late into the work week when the next front may try to move through our area. Chances for rain appear to be low although a quick heat and humidity driven pop up shower cannot be ruled out each day next week. Wednesday looks to be the most likely day to encounter some rain as of now but chances are 20% at best. Overall, it appears to be a hot and dry week for the most part across West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to to warm back into the upcoming holiday weekend with the winds returning back to the southeast. The rain and storm chances are slim to none until the weekend, but chances increase as the temperatures warm up and humidity increases some into next week. The heat and humidity will be a factor on Sunday and linger into early next week. The tropics are starting to heat up and more hurricanes could be possible in September but there appears to be no imminent threat as we start the month. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com