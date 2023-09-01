Food drive for seniors held in Madison County

This food drive is for all seniors who live in Madison County. Volunteers were on hand to help distribute the food to seniors who stopped by.

Organizers say this monthly food distribution is vital in meeting the nutritional needs of local seniors.

“The importance of doing this is to make sure our seniors to not go without. That this supplements the income that they have. This food is going to help them through the remainder of the month. Then when the first Friday comes, they come back to the center and pick up their next box for the next month,” said Lisa Bobbit, the Executive Director of the West Madison Senior Citizens Center.

Organizers say to receive a box of food on the first Friday of the month, you must be 60 years of age or older, be a resident of Madison County, and stop by the West Madison Senior Citizens Center to fill out an application.

