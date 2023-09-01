McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: The Equalizer 3

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Sony Pictures’ and Columbia Pictures’ The Equalizer 3.

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed.

Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.

09/08/23 Movie Poll 09/08/23 Movie Poll My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 The Nun 2 Δ

If you want to support the actors and writers of SAG-AFTRA and WGA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/, and to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at https://sagaftra.foundation/.