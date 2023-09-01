Missing Hardin County man found and arrested in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing man that’s been on the run has been found and arrested.

Donnie Padgett, 62, of Hardin County, had been missing for over a week before being located and arrested in Jackson.

Before being apprehended, Padgett was last seen August 23 by his girlfriend who says he took her car and did not return.

He was apprehended by police, and at this time, according to police, Padgett is being charged with the theft of the vehicle.

“He gets in these moods, he jumps, and he goes. Usually he is back by the next day his family says, but he has been gone eight or nine days. This is not like him at all,” said Mary Coppler, his ex-girlfriend.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for further updates.

Find more local news here.