NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds Tennesseans that September marks National Voter Registration Month.

A press release from Hargett’s office states the Secretary of State is “continuing to lead voter registration efforts in Tennessee through the College Voter Registration Competition, the Anne Dallas Dudley Award for high schools and working with businesses and organizations across the state through the Secretary of State’s Your Vote Matters program.”

“It’s never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “Registering to vote is the first step to making your voice heard at the polls. That’s why during National Voter Registration Month and throughout the year, my office leads voter registration efforts to help every eligible Tennessean get registered to vote so they are ready to cast a ballot on Election Day.”

According to the release, all of the state’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities can participate in the Secretary of State’s 2023 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition throughout September.

Also this fall, students have a chance to learn about the importance of civic engagement through the Secretary of State’s Civics Essay Contest.

Additionally, the release states that “as part of the ‘Your Vote Matters’ program, the Secretary of State’s office provides corporate and community organizations across the state with accurate voter registration and election information to share with their employees, customers and communities.”

“Our office works with election officials across the state each day to make sure Tennesseans can easily register to vote and cast a ballot while protecting the integrity of our elections,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Election officials across the state are proud of how easy it is to register to vote and the number one in the nation election integrity ranking.”

For more details on the items above, or to learn more about registering to vote, click here to view the full press release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

