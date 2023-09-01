Several fun events to take place this weekend

With a holiday weekend ahead, and good temperatures, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Diamon O’Daniel has a fun roadmap planned out that you can take advantage of.

If you are near the Hub City and looking for some unique finds, community engagement and sweet treats, then look no further.

The Hub City Flea Market is being held at the Jackson Fairgrounds. The flea market occurs the first weekend of each month, Friday through Sunday.

You can interact with over 100 vendors, according to their Facebook page, with products of wood workings, jewelry, soaps and clothing.

Continuing on Saturday, you can head down to Savannah at 8 p.m. to preregister for the first Catfish Derby and Riverfest 5K!

“It’s a great event. The registration is all going back into funds for us to distribute out to other local nonprofits. We also do scholarships for the local high schoolers. And we also this past year with some of our funds help the tornado victim,” said Stephanie Timbes, the Main Street Executive Director for Savannah.

And you can make a day out of the Savannah fun by sticking around for the Sunset Symphony on the Lawn of the historic Cherry Mansion starting at 5:30 p.m.

If you are looking for a little more of a bang!

You can travel to Shiloh on Saturday and Sunday for the cannon firing demonstrations in honor of Labor Day!

The around 20 minute intervals of reliving history starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Also on Sunday the Guitar as Art contest takes place at 2 p.m. in the University of Tennessee art gallery.

“It’s really one of those kickoff to the Soybean Festival and that the city and the university are really coming together to just celebrate the community, the overall community,” said Sarah Haig, the Interim Chair for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Visual & Theatre Arts.

There are 30 guitars listed that have been altered with numerous 2D Media. The judging will also take place on Sunday for various awards.

