THP to increase enforcement during Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding Tennesseans to make safe choices during the Labor Day weekend and holiday.

According to a press release, THP will be increasing enforcement between Friday evening and Tuesday morning to help ensure a safe holiday for all.

“As summer nears an end, people hit the road for one last adventure. Therefore, we expect to see more vehicles on the road this holiday weekend,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “This is why I have challenged our captains to utilize a variety of specialized enforcement strategies to make Tennessee roads as safe as we can, including watching for distracted driving, commercial vehicle safety, move-over, and seat belt violations. This includes an especially strong emphasis on detecting and removing impaired drivers from the roads.”

The release states that during the 2022 Labor Day holiday, 13 people were killed in fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways, and so far this year, there have been 2,979 crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers in Tennessee.

“During the holiday weekend as we celebrate our hard work, we must remember to be safe in doing so. I am personally asking that you help us keep Tennessee roads safe for everyone. Choose to make the safety of yourself, your family, and everyone around you your top priority,” added Colonel Perry said.

Drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints throughout the weekend in an effort to combat impaired driving.

For more news across the state, click here.