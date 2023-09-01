West Tennessee authorities seek location of 16-year-old Levi Raymer

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Levi Raymer left his home on Highway 140 S shortly after midnight on September 1.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Raymer as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’9″ tall and weighing around 125 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing gray shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information can contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.

For more local news, click here.