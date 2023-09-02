33rd African Street Festival continues in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—Day two of the 33rd Annual African Street Festival happened today in the Hub City.

Today’s events featured events for all ages.

There was a children’s learning hut with jumpers, praise with Empowerment Church’s, Pastor Ken Daniels, African drum classes, writer’s forum, a youth talent showcase and an appearance from Miss Jackson Juneteenth.

The festival also featured performances from both the Liberty Tech Choir and JCM High School Honors Choir.

The festival continued until 9 p.m. with live music from various artists.

If you missed out on any of today’s fun, the festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Find more local news here.