Dollar General Announces Ongoing Support of Jacksonville Community

Dollar General today announced its ongoing support for the DG family and the greater Jacksonville community following Saturday’s tragedy, including initial resource commitments as well as plans to continue evaluating how it can best support employees, the victims’ families and the greater Jacksonville community.

In addition to the ongoing counseling resources and the financial support provided and available directly to the victims’ families, Dollar General pledges a total of more than $2.5 million to efforts and organizations focused on healing and hope for Jacksonville. The Company also is working towards extending counseling services to the broader community.

Two non-profits will receive immediate support, including a $500,000 donation to the First Coast Relief Fund, which will be used to support the Jacksonville community in both the near and long-term as it works to recover from this tragedy. The Company also has pledged a matching donation of up to $1 million to its Employee Assistance Foundation, which provides assistance to members of the Dollar General family in specified times of need.

An additional $1 million will go to support non-profit and community organizations and will be informed by conversations with the local community, including community and business leaders, non-profits and charitable groups, employees, and the local neighbors regarding how the funds can be used to help the community heal and rebuild.

“The entire DG family continues to mourn the senseless, hate-driven loss of life that took place last weekend,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s CEO. “Our focus continues to be on supporting the victims’ families, our employees, and their loved ones, alongside how we can best support and stand with the greater Jacksonville community. The actions we are taking are in an effort to begin to heal together.”

Recognizing the role that its Kings Road store plays in providing daily necessities to the New Town area, Dollar General plans to reopen a fully remodeled store in late September or early October. In addition, Dollar General is donating $50,000 to local area food banks to help address any food insecurity issues.

Dollar General will share additional updates on its commitment to Jacksonville and ways in which it will continue to support its employees and the local neighborhood when available.

