Football Friday Night: Week 3 Polls 6 minutes ago Tristyn Stoop, It is time to voice your opinion after a our third week of football in West Tennessee! Need a refresher before you vote? Check out game highlights here. See scores here. MVP of the Week Poll: Week 3 Desmond Thomas - Riverside Ryan McCreary - McKenzie Chuck Stokes- South Side Δ Team of the Week Poll: Week 3 Huntingdon Westview South Side Δ Find more sports stories here. Categories: Football Friday Nights Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin