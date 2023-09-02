Hub City Flea Market returns this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn.—Hub City Flea Market returns to the Jackson Fairgrounds this weekend with lots of unique finds.

This month’s market features vendors offering custom tees, handbags, shoes, ammo, baked goods, jewelry, hand-painted signs and more.

Hub City Flea Market happens every first weekend of each month. The market was open today from 9 this morning until 6 this evening.

If you missed any of the deals, the market is open Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Next month’s market will be held October 6th, 7th, and 8th.

