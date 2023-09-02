Pet of Week: Angel

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Angel!

Looking for a piece of heaven on earth? Angel is as heavenly as her name, and available for adoption from Tipton County Animal Shelter in Brighton, TN!

Angel is a Lab-mix, approximately 4 to 5-years-old and about 45 pounds. She has also been spayed.

If interested in this beauty, please contact Lee Riley or Peggy Hodskins at (901) 837-5919.

Tipton County Animal Shelter has an online adoption application available here.

To find more dogs available for adoption from Hero West Rescue, you can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.

If you have any questions about available dogs or ways to help, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.