Residents enjoy Day 3 of a cultural festival

JACKSON, Tenn.—Residents enjoy Day 3 of a local festival.

The African Street Festival presented by the Society for African American Cultural Awareness held day three of its festival on Sunday.









There was live entertainment, food, merchandise, vendors, and more.

SAACA member and Gospel Exposure host for the festival, EJ Shelton says he looks forward to this event every year and that everyone needs to experience this festival.

“Come on down. If you’re not here, please come. It’s so much great music, so much great food, and so much great fellowship. We love Ms. Wendy for keeping this alive and keeping it going,” Shelton said.

This is the 33rd year for this event and it continues tonight until 11 p.m.

