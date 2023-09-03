Shiloh National Military Park celebrates Labor Day with a bang

SHILOH, Tenn.–Shiloh National Military Park honors Labor Day with captivating Civil War cannon fire demonstrations.

WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news takes you to the front lines.

In a commemorative celebration of Labor Day, Shiloh National Military Park hosts a Civil War cannon firing demonstration on Sunday.

Enthusiastic visitors gathered near the park’s visitor center for a great display presented by the skilled Shiloh firing crew.









“We are firing the cannon this weekend. People can come out and see the cannon firing demos for free with the family, and just enjoy a little history on this beautiful celebration of the last official weekend of the summer,” said Chris Mekow, Park Ranger and Lead Park Historic Weapons Supervisor.

By preserving and showcasing these historical events, the Shiloh National Military Park, not only pays homage to the brave soldiers who fought during the Civil War, but also educates and inspires future generations.

The cannon fire demonstrations serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made and the indomitable spirit that shaped the course of history.

Mekow tells us his favorite part about the event.

“Presenting the living history programs for the families. For kids of all ages to enjoy it and learn a little bit about how these guys worked and lived 160 some odd years ago,” Mekow said.

This is an event that is held on Labor Day weekend every year.

Find more local news stories right here.