9th ‘Guitar as Art’ contest held in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Soybean Festival commenced its events with an interesting art gallery.

The University of Tennessee at Martin hosted its ninth annual Guitar as Art Show Sunday afternoon.

This event provided local artists with the opportunity to display their talents by creatively designing their guitars. Contestants had the freedom to use any materials of their choice.

They competed in categories such as “Best of Show,” “Best Thematic,” and “The People’s Choice.”

“Every year we send out 30 guitars, and 30 are picked up by artists and brought back, and that’s what the show comprises. We usually have a juror in the field every year to select our winners, which include ‘Best of Show,’ ‘Best Thematic,’ and the ‘People’s Choice’ award, which is determined by the public attending the event,” said Jason Stoutt, the Professor of Art at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The Soybean Festival will continue until Saturday, September 9.

