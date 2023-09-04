Many celebrate 2023 Labor Day at Beech Lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – Monday marked Labor Day, a day where families go out and spend some fun in the sun while they enjoy their time off work.









Community members in Henderson County and surrounding areas gathered Monday at Beech Lake to commemorate the day.

Most came out to spend the day swimming and barbecuing.

Most citizens celebrate Labor Day outside of work, typically with their family, enjoying the outdoors.

Many US citizens who celebrate Labor Day are usually off of work for the holiday, but what exactly is celebrated on this day?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that is always observed on the first Monday of September.

It’s an annual celebration of the social and economic achievement of American workers.

For many local residents, the first Monday of September is not the only day celebrated to honor the workers who have helped build the country and keep it strong.

Americans also typically use the Saturday and Sunday prior to celebrate the weekend, better known as Labor Day weekend.

A couple of fun facts about Labor Day: It’s considered the unofficial end of the summer season and the unofficial NFL season kickoff.

That’s because 99 percent of the time, the NFL plays its first official season game the Thursday after Labor Day.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.