Martini Party to serve as fundraiser for local group

JACKSON, Tenn. — The highly anticipated Martini Party fundraiser is back again, offering a ton of fun for participants.

The event will be held Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. It’s hosted by the Redemption Road Rescue.

The rescue is completely volunteer run, so all of the donations gathered will go right back into helping animals.

Redemption Road Rescue was founded in 2009 as an organization to help horses and other animals in need.

“We are very excited because we have grown to the point to where we are having it at the fairgrounds this year. There will be barbecue food, we have the Bryan Moffitt band, and we have a huge silent auction. We are very very excited about this event,” said Amber Storey-Knight, the event coordinator.

This will be the ninth Martini Party fundraiser.

