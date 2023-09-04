Ripley marks impressive anniversary on Labor Day

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A local town celebrated an impressive anniversary.















The City of Ripley observed their 100th annual Labor Day celebration

Starting on the September 2, it continued through to September 4 with their annual parade around the courthouse square.

With over one hundred entries, and ice cream to fight the heat, the celebration entertained festival goers both old and new.

“We’ve come down here to the 100th anniversary of the Labor Day Parade in Ripley, and we are enjoying ourselves,” said Diane Sangster, a parade-goer.

“Oh yes, it’s beautiful. Everybody is happy and getting along. Everybody is laughing and talking and that’s just a wonderful feeling. Wonderful,” said Nyrita Alston, an alderman for the City of Ripley.

Parade goers said they were grateful to enjoy quality time with family and friends.

