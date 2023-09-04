THP works to keep travelers safe during Labor Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has implemented an increase in enforcement for Labor Day travel.

The increased enforcement began on Friday at 6 p.m. and will continue until Tuesday at 5:59 a.m.

The THP encourages all drivers to make responsible decisions during their travels.

The decision to intensify enforcement comes in response to the unfortunate events of the 2022 Labor Day holiday, during which 13 individuals lost their lives in fatal crashes on Tennessee roads.

The THP aims to prevent such tragedies from occurring this year by maintaining a highly visible presence and actively enforcing traffic laws.

Wesley Slone, who went with his family to Natchez Trace State Park over the weekend and is now on the way back home, shared what kept him and his family safe during their travels.

“Just taking our time and follow the speed limit. Also, leaving in plenty of time and not being in a rush,” Slone said.

With the increase in enforcement, THP troopers will be on the lookout for speeding, reckless driving, and other dangerous behaviors that put lives at risk.

We stopped by two different rest areas where we spoke to employee Eric Brand about how many people have been coming in and out of the rest areas during their Labor Day travels.

“We have been busy all day. In and out all day. Just slowed up just a little while ago, but it might speed back up in a minute because, you know, people are going home and heading out of town,” Brand siad.

By making safe choices, we can ensure that this Labor Day can be a safe and enjoyable one.

From all of us here at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, we hope everyone has a safe Labor Day.

Find more local news here.