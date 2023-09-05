Mr. Stephen C. Brooks was born on May 30, 1964 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 2, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic First Baptist Church. Open Visitation will start on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 12:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. His remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

