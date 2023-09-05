65th Miss UT Martin Pageant to see eight students compete for crown

MARTIN, Tenn. — Eight college students are about to compete for the crown.

On Sunday, September 10, the University of Tennessee at Martin will be hosting its 65th Miss UT Martin Pageant.

It will see one of eight students take on the reign that has been held by Carleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, who was crowned Miss UT Martin last year.

Those competing include:

Maleia Bigham of Turtletown

Jaida Fann of Dickson

Faith Godoyo of Elkville, Illinois

Elayna Sides of Soddy Daisy

Kiya Simmons of Sparta

Sierra Smith of Newland, North Carolina

D’Ambrah Watts of Jackson, Mississippi

Sloan Wiggs of Tullahoma

Tickets to the pageant will be sold at the door. The pageant is being held at the Watkins Auditorium of the Boling University Center.

UT Martin says that the pageant is one of 19 preliminaries to the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant and is the fourth preliminary to be held thus far this season.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant will be held in July of 2024, with the winner of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant later competing in the Miss Volunteer America Pageant in June of 2025.

