Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store announces September events

JACKSON, Tenn. — A news release shared a full schedule of events planned for community members in September at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village.

The news release:

Weekly events begin with Craft Camp at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays in the Jackson Room, located in Casey Jones Museum. Live music hour returns from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays in the restaurant’s Delta Room. Story Book Station will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Casey Jones Museum. Guest speakers will share their stories during Testimonies at the Table on Thursdays at 9 a.m. in the Delta Room. Also on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., children can meet on The Farm (weather permitting) for Little Sprouts Outdoor Classroom. In case of inclement weather, Little Sprouts will meet in the Jackson Room of Casey Jones Museum. Live music Fridays continue in the evenings from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., featuring acoustic ambient music performed by local artists.

Old Country Kids Music with Alice will be held at The Farm on Friday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. This concert-style event is similar to toddler music classes. Registration is not required for this activity and is free for the community. There is no limit on attendance.

Historic Structure Tours will be held on two Saturdays in September — Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 — at 10 a.m. Each tour meets in the lobby of the Casey Jones Museum and concludes in Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe with a free scoop of Blue Bell ice cream.

There will be one Fitness on the Farm session this month on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Third Annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Barton’s Surplus, Old Hickory Blvd. (by UHaul Storage), for a light breakfast, instructions and prayer before breaking into smaller groups. The groups will walk and pray over neighborhoods between Hollywood Drive and U.S. 45 Bypass. The walk will conclude at 11 a.m. at the Hartland’s Complex for a community cookout hosted by Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department. There will be hamburgers and hotdogs, bounce houses and community resources on site.

Open daily year-round (except for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store includes the restaurant, Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita’s Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. Old Country Store will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025. Individuals may learn more by visiting instagram.com/ caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com or calling 731-668-1223.