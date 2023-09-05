Building dedicated to former police chief, assistant police chief

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – In a heartfelt ceremony, the Lexington Police Department dedicated a small building at the fairgrounds in Lexington in honor of former Police Chief Roger Loftin and in memory of former Assistant Police Chief Barry Roberts.

The structure, located right across from the police station, stands as a testament to their dedication to the children of the community and their selfless service.

Roberts died last November, leaving behind a legacy of community involvement and a passion for serving the youth.

According to the current Lexington Chief of Police Jeff Middleton, the structure that is now dedicated to the pair was their annual operation where they sold burgers, hot dogs, drinks, and more to fairgoers.

The proceeds from these sales were used to benefit the children of the community through various events organized by the police department.

James Dunkle, who renovated the building and who was good friends with Roberts, said this is a great way to honor his memory.

“I would like to just encourage everybody to come by and buy a drink, a hotdog, or everything because all of this money goes to the police department, where they spend it on children,” he said. “You know, like Shop With a Cop, they do the trunk-or-treat, they got a scholarship fund, and all of this money goes towards that.”

The fair returns to Henderson County on Monday, September 11. They would also like to thank Custom Vinyl Graphics, owned by Keith Wish, who created the sign on the building honoring Loftin and Roberts.

