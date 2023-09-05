FHU holds portrait unveiling for one of their own

HENDERSON, Tenn. – One university is acknowledging the influence of one passionate and devoted leader.







Freed-Hardeman University held a portrait unveiling Tuesday for one of their own.

In recognition of his impact, a portrait of Dr. Earl D. Edwards was unveiled Tuesday. He was also a professor and mentor to more than two generations of students.

The painting will hang in the Graduate School of Theology that he helped create.

“We are honoring Dr. Earl D. Edwards. He is the founding director of the Graduate School of Theology here at Freed-Hardeman. He was the director for the first 15 years of its existence and really built it into what it is today,” said Justin Rogers, the Dean of the College of Biblical Studies.

Freed-Hardeman officials say they desire to continue building honorably upon his legacy.

