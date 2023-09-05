Forrest Ray Call, age 73, of Brownsville, TN passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Forrest was born on December 5, 1949, to Rev. W. T. Call and Doris Simmons-Call in Elbridge, TN. He was the third oldest of seven children. Forrest graduated from Haywood High School in 1967 and joined the United States Navy, where he served as a Radioman 2nd Class. He later graduated from Lambuth University with a degree in business.

On December 7, 1969, he married Mary Jane Matthews, and they had two sons, Nathan Forrest (Mattie) and Lance Burton (Jody). Forrest worked in manufacturing as Plant Manager at American Air Filter in Brownsville and later as Senior Manager of Materials at Toyota Boshoku Tennessee in Jackson. Forrest was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed all types of hunting and fishing. He was a member of Zion Methodist Church where his father, Rev. W. T. Call, was pastor. Forrest is also a past Master of Ed Worsham Lodge No. 505 in Brownsville, TN.

Forrest is preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister, Sandra Welty; two brothers, Robert and Earl. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Jane Matthews-Call; his two sons, Nathan and Lance; his two grandchildren, Isaac Forrest and Clara Allison; his three brothers, John, Tommy and David, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN, with interment to follow at the Oakwood Cemetery. Bro. Bob Connerly, Bro. David Price, and Pastor Ben Cowell will officiate the services. Pallbearers for the service are John Call, Tommy Call, David Call, Chris Call, Hunter Call and Isaac Call.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial to St. Jude Children’s