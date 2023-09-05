Jo-Ann Robinson Parchman, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 4, 2023, in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jo-Ann was born in Lafayette, IN on April 17, 1947, to the late Mary Almeda Walker Reams. She was a member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church of Friendship, TN. Mrs. Jo-Ann was a loving caretaker, graduating with a BA in Business and serving as the Human Resources Director for several healthcare facilities. She enjoyed adventures like camping, visiting the mountains and beaches, taking cruises, and especially dancing with Mr. Donald and loving her family. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Ruben Reams and Bill Honeker; and one grandson: Eli Towater.

She is survived by her husband of over 38 years: Donald Ray Parchman of Bells, TN; one son: David Larry Burruss, Jr. (Teresa) of Bells, TN; two daughters: Stacie Fowler (Neal Towater) of Bells, TN, Celesta Burruss (Russell Vaughn) of Dyersburg, TN; one sister: Mary Jo Agnew of Murfreesboro, TN; She leaves a legacy of fifteen grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and her “Golden Friend” Mrs. Glenda Temple.

The Parchman Family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.