Low donor turnout, Labor day weekend leads to critically low blood supply

JACKSON, Tenn. — Low donor turnout and high blood use over Labor Day weekend has put the current supply at critical levels.

LIFELINE Blood Services says that West Tennessee’s blood supply is at a critically low level, and they are in need of about 450 units of whole blood each week to maintain an adequate supply.

“Due to high demand over the weekend and two local cardiovascular patients who require O positive blood, we have issued a Critical Appeal and urgently ask our donors to step up and make the time to donate today. Our West Tennessee patients are counting on us!” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.

LIFELINE located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They say walk-ins are welcome.

The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass, Suite 19 & 20, and is open Saturday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They say no appointment is necessary to donate whole blood.

See a list of mobile blood drives being hosted by LIFELINE here.

Find more local news here.