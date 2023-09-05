Steve Ewing

Steve Ewing, age 52, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Steve was born in Alton, IL on April 19, 1971, to the late Bill and Bobbie Nell Ewing. He was a wonderful chef and enjoyed cooking.

He is survived by his son: Bryan Teague of Godfrey, IL. And numerous extended family.

The Ewing family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.