Storm Chances Return to West Tennessee Tonight & Wednesday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Some non severe storms have developed along the Mississippi River this afternoon and are drifted to the north and east. They produced brief heavy rain and winds gusting up to 50 MPH with some small hail. Another round of evening storms is likely Wednesday as a cold front passes. Catch the latest timing breakdown and more on how cool things will get behind the front right here.

TONIGHT:

Some showers and isolated storms returned on Tuesday to West Tennessee as a cold front gets a little closer. It was a hot and humid start to the day that helped fuel a few of the storms to produce some gusty winds, but overall the severe weather threat is low Tuesday night. Some stronger storms will be possible on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday reached up to around 90° and it was humid making it feel close to 100° in the afternoon. The winds are still forecast out of the southwest around 5-10 mph before turning calm overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy in general and Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front will pass on Wednesday that will usher in a round of storms into the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong as all of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms as of Monday evening. There is a chance for an upgrade to a slight risk (2/5) for some of us. The greatest chance for severe storms will be from Jackson to the southeast along the Tennessee River.

Temperatures will cool down also towards the back half of the work week behind the front. The winds will come out of the southwest until the front passes into the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will still reach up to around 90° and it will be quite warm and humid until the front passes. Skies will start out mostly to partly cloudy but the clouds should decrease into the evening and expect mostly clear skies by Wednesday night. Wednesday night lows are forecast to drop down into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a little cooler with the northwest winds back behind Wednesday’s cold front. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and overall, expect a mostly sunny nice day. It will not be as humid as early in the week and rain showers are not expected at this time. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s due to the drier air mass lingering around.

FRIDAY:

There could be another weak front to pass by on Friday that might bring a few showers but as of now the front looks to be a mostly dry one. The winds will come out of the north on Friday and stay that way through the weekend behind the next front. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday due to the approaching front, but showers chances again remain low. Friday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s making for a pleasant start to the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The 2nd weekend of September actually looks like it is going to be quite nice. Highs should only reach the low to mid 80s, but that is actually pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will dip to the low 60s both nights. It will not be an overly humid weekend due to the northeast breeze that should be hanging around for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny each afternoon. Chances for rain looks quite low and will look to stay that way as we kick off next week as well.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

LEE EXPECTED TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY INTO AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE BY THE WEEKEND... SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...13.5N 43.0W ABOUT 1230 MI...1980 KM E OF THE LESSER ANTILLES MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1003 MB...29.62 INCHES

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently upgraded Tropical Storm Lee, located over the central tropical Atlantic. 1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL96): A broad low pressure system located several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and a nearby tropical wave are producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week or this weekend while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands Wednesday night and Thursday, and interests there should monitor its progress. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent. 2. Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin): Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles east-northeast of the Azores, is producing limited shower activity to the south and east of its center. This system could briefly acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next couple of days while it makes a counterclockwise loop over the northeastern Atlantic. By late this week, further development is not expected as the system is forecast to become increasingly elongated and weaken. For additional information on this system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to be above normal to kick off the work week and stay that way through Thursday. The rain and storm chances increase as the temperature and humidity increased in our area. Tuesday and Wednesday we will be dodging showers and storms. The tropics are starting to heat back up and a hurricane looks likely to be heading into the Caribbean by this weekend. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

