USJ Theatre preparing for opening of “The Alibis”

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school is preparing to lift the curtain on its latest theatre production.





The University School of Jackson Theatre Department will present “The Alibis.”

It will run Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at USJ’s Blankenship Theatre.

Tuesday, the director and cast members put the finishing touches on the set and are wrapping up final rehearsals leading up to opening night.

Erica Davidson, the Director of USJ’s Theatre, says if you love “Who Dunnits” with a sprinkle of comedy, this show is for you.

“You know, funny is meant to be silly and exaggerated. Some of the characters, you’re probably going to see from other famous movies and things like that. It’s a little bit of ‘Clue,’ kinda rolled into one big one-act play,” Davidson said.

