Services for Mr. Jimmie L. Burton, age 89 of Finger, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the Henderson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Montezuma C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Burton, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Jimmie-Burton-3/# !/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.