2 drug arrests made in Paris over Labor Day weekend

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two felony drug cases were made over the Labor Day weekend.

The sheriff’s office shared via Facebook that on Sept. 3, a traffic stop over a window tint violation was made on Mineral Wells Avenue in Paris.

The sheriff’s office says that K-9 Lisa made an alert, leading to the vehicle being searched, and the discovery of 30.5 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills, and a loaded handgun.

Melissa Draper was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II with intent, simple possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony.

On Sept. 4, the sheriff’s office says that a traffic stop over improper display was made on East Wood Street, also in Paris.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Joshua Haynes, was charged with driving on suspended license, possession of schedule II with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

