6th annual Clean-up Day to be held Sept. 30

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s sixth Community Clean-up Day is set to be held later this month.

According to the city, the annual event will once again give residents a way to discard of bulk waste and to shred paper.

Resident can bring items like tires, mattresses, furniture, or bulk items over 50 pounds, the city says.

“We are holding our 6th community day clean-up and paper shredding event to help citizens properly dispose of items otherwise difficult without this event,” said City of Jackson Recycling Coordinator Robin Chance. “We hope to encourage people to use their twice a week trash service, 12 annual scheduled bulk waste pick-ups, and events like this free community day clean-up to promote a safer, healthier, and cleaner city of Jackson. During this event, we will also divert items that can be recycled from the landfill to our City of Jackson, TN Recycle Center.”

“This will be our sixth Community Day Clean-up. It was started to help curb illegal dumping, littering, and those hard to dispose of items that residents may have. So this gives them a resource to be able to bring those and have those disposed of by the city,” said Robin Chance, the Recycling Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

The city says event guidelines include:

Event is free for city of Jackson Residents

No Commercial Businesses

4 Tires per vehicle

Furniture (including recliners, couches will be accepted)

Paper shredding by DirectShred

No appliances with Freon or Refrigerant

No Hazardous Waste

The city says that the Health and Sanitation Department is providing free tarps to the first 75 people in trucks or trailers to attend as a part of the education of the “Tarp Your Load” law.

