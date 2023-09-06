Authorities are investigating after a body found behind former Jackson restaurant building

JACKSON, Tenn.–Authorities are investigating after a body is found in a busy part of town. We sent our news crew to the scene after receiving a tip about the incident.

Sources told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that a body was found by law enforcement behind the former O’Charley’s restaurant in west Jackson.

When our crews arrived, we found one law enforcement officer still at the scene. Behind the building, a small utility closet is connected to a dumpster.

Inside the closet, our crew found makeshift bedding, a bike, clothes, and trash littering the floor.

We reached out to officials with the Jackson Police Department for comment. They say they’re investigating what appears to be the body of a homeless individual. They say it’s an ongoing investigation at this time.