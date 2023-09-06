Betty Jean Anderson
Funeral service for Betty Jean Anderson, age 90, will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Home Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Mrs. Anderson died Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, September 8, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Anderson will lie-in-state Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Home Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.