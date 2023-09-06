Flock cameras help in Dyersburg arrest, highlighting their use

JACKSON, Tenn. – Flock Safety cameras assisted Dyersburg police in arresting suspects and seizing drugs.

In a recent incident, Flock Safety License Plate Recognition cameras, also known as LPR cameras, proved instrumental in helping Dyersburg police officers apprehend suspects involved in stealing a vehicle.

It led to the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs including fentanyl and meth. Plus, stolen laptops, phones, blank checks, and multiple people’s bank account information were recovered.

The Flock Safety cameras played a pivotal role in these arrests by capturing the license plate of the stolen vehicle as it entered the community.

Flock Safety spokesperson Holly Beilin shared more about what Flock Safety LPR cameras can do.

“They are motion-activated cameras that capture a picture of the back of the vehicle, so the vehicle details, the color, make and model, and then of course the license plate. They are able to detect if that license plate and vehicle are associated with a list of stolen vehicles, wanted offenders, or missing persons like in the case of Amber and Silver alerts,” said Beilin.

They also provide investigative leads to help detectives solve crimes.

Flock safety works with 3,000 law enforcement agencies to solve hundreds of crimes every day.

