House fire claims life in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One person is dead following a fatal fire in West Tennessee.

WBBJ Tipsters alerted us to a house fire that occurred in Humboldt on Friday, September 1.

According to Humboldt Fire Department Chief Greg Lencioni, the fire occurred around 3:15 in the morning at 710 North 23rd Avenue.

Chief Lencioni confirms the house was a total loss, and that a person died as a result of the fire. At this time, authorities have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

According to Chief Lencioni, an investigation into the fire remains ongoing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

