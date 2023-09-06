Jackson-Madison County Library to host Lunch and Learn

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is launching a new program on September 15.

According to the library, a Lunch and Learn with the Jackson Symphony will serve as a launch to their National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program.

The library says the kickoff event, which is set to be held at 12 p.m., “will feature engaging conversation with the conductor of The Jackson Symphony, Peter Shannon, as well as comments from composer Eric Huang, whose pieces are featured in the Jackson Symphony’s “Greek Fantasia” show the following evening.”

The library says guests of the event are asked to bring their lunch, ask questions, and enjoy the start of a set of events to bring the community together. They say guests will also get a free copy of “Circe” and could win win tickets to “Greek Fantasia” on September 16 at 7 p.m. at the Ned.

