James Thomas Dittfurth, age 68, lifelong resident of Moscow, Tennessee, and husband of Esther Barkley Dittfurth, departed this life on Sunday morning, September 3, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

James was born on January 13, 1955, in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Alvin Theodore Dittfurth, Jr. and Ann Thomas Dittfurth. He graduated from Fayette Academy in 1974. He was employed in maintenance at FedEx and was a Tug driver before his retirement in 2015. Mr. Dittfurth was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and enjoyed reading and working with floral arrangements.

Mr. Dittfurth is survived his wife, Mary Esther Dittfurth; his stepson, Justin Cannon (Cassie); three brothers, George Dittfurth (Suzanne), Ray Holley and David Holley; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth McKenzie, Codi Cannon, Brent Cannon, Olivia McKenzie, Alexis Cannon, Adeline Cannon, Bailey Cannon and Broly Cannon; his niece, Amanda Matlock; his nephews, Chance Dittfurth, Cody Dittfurth, Corey Holley, and Stevie Holley.

Funeral Services for Mr. Dittfurth will be at 2 PM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Bobby Williams, pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at the Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Moscow, TN. A visitation for Mr. Dittfurth will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

