JPD investigating incident along North Parkway

JACKSON, Tenn. – Police are investigating an incident that happened Sunday afternoon in the Hub City.

According to a news release from the Jackson Police Department, on Sunday, September 3, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the Charter Senior Living Nursing Home located at 1200 North Parkway.

When they arrived they found a vehicle overturned at the nursing home.

Witnesses told the officers that two individuals armed with firearms fled from the overturned vehicle towards the nursing home.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department then cleared the nursing home to ensure the protection of the residents and staff.

According to JPD, upon further investigation, officers discovered the incident to be a domestic incident that originated at a different location and ended here at the Charter Senior Living of Jackson.

According to Police to Citizen, on Sunday, September 3, Alex Campbell was arrested at the Charter Senior Living of Jackson on a multitude of charges including leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault, simple possession, and reckless endangerment.

However, this is not Campbell’s first run in with the criminal justice system.

In December of 2022, Campbell was employed at Walmart north in Jackson and got into an altercation with another employee that ended in with Campbell allegedly shooting the coworker and fleeing to Detroit.

Campbell was captured by U.S. Marshals and extradited back to Madison County to face charges. The gunshot victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Fast forward to September 2, 2023, a day before the Charter Senior Living of Jackson incident, Campbell was arrested for failure to appear.

We’re still looking into why Campbell was not in jail after the previous two incidents.

Alex Campbell will appear in court on September 13 at 9:30 a.m.

