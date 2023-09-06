Lee, Ayers Foundation launch ‘Come Home Tennessee’ initiative

PARSONS, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee and the Ayers Foundation Trust launched a new initiative for rural economic growth.







Lee, alongside Jim and Janet Ayers from the Ayers Foundation Trust, announced the launch of the “Come Home Tennessee” initiative on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to foster a more prosperous economic future for rural communities, particularly in economically distressed and vulnerable counties throughout the state.

The announcement took place at the grand opening of the Ayers Foundation Entrepreneur Center in Parsons.

“This is a great addition to our community and it’s a lot bigger of a program than I even know about, but we are tickled to death with it,” said Mayor Tim Boaz.

Governor Lee says the government is not the answer to the greatest problems that we have. It’s the private sector, it’s non-profits like this one, it’s a community like this that comes together and says we are going to give opportunity to students in our community and we are going to give them the opportunity to succeed.

Not only succeed, but come back home and live in their rural county. That is what the goal is here.

“Rural Tennessee is something that really matters to me, and it has mattered since I came into office. I grew up in rural Tennessee and I know what happens in rural Tennessee matters to every Tennessean. We began investing in rural Tennessee as soon as we came in,” Lee said.

Governor Lee and the Ayers Foundation Trust are confident that this collaborative effort will pave the way for a brighter future.

Governor Lee commended the Ayers Foundation Trust for their invaluable partnership and dedication to improving the economic prospects of rural Tennessee.

