Mugshots : Madison County : 9/05/23 – 9/06/23

Damaris Clay Damaris Clay: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Dequan Johnson Dequan Johnson: Failure to appear

Ernest Scoggins Ernest Scoggins: Shoplifting/theft of property

Machel Douglas Machel Douglas: Simple possession/casual exchange, legend drugs (possess without prescription), unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

McArthur Jeffries McArthur Jeffries: Failure to appear



Steven Simmons Steven Simmons: Violation of order of protection

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/05/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/06/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.